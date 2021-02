Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Nigerian LNG carrier, LNG Adamawa, reached Turkey on Feb. 1, according to ship tracking data.

With a capacity of 142,656 cubic meters, the vessel left the Nigerian port of Bonny on Jan. 17 and arrived at its final destination - the Aliaga LNG Terminal in Turkey.

The ship sails under the Bermuda flag.