Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece

EDİRNE

Security units in the northwestern province of Edirne have detained 10 suspects trying to sneak into Greece, including Sümeyye Gülen, niece of Fethulah Gülen, the leader of FETÖ.

“Five of the suspects were FETÖ members,” the İhlas News Agency reported on June 23.

According to the agency, Gülen’s niece was taken to a police station with four other FETÖ members. One of the captured suspects is a former judge and another a teacher.

According to local reports, Sümeyye Gülen was released from a trial over her links to the terrorist group but the court imposed a judiciary control measure on her.

Turkish authorities have stepped up investigations into the wrongdoings of FETÖ in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by military infiltrators of the terrorist group which killed 251 people and wounded nearly 2,200 others.

Greece has been a favorite getaway for suspects linked to the group. According to the local authorities, over 8,000 FETÖ members have fled to Greece in the past four years.

Regarding the other five suspects captured at the Greek border, the local officials hinted that they have ties to the PKK terrorist organization.