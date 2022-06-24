Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece

  • June 24 2022 09:05:00

Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece

EDİRNE
Niece of FETÖ leader nabbed fleeing to Greece

Security units in the northwestern province of Edirne have detained 10 suspects trying to sneak into Greece, including Sümeyye Gülen, niece of Fethulah Gülen, the leader of FETÖ.

“Five of the suspects were FETÖ members,” the İhlas News Agency reported on June 23.

According to the agency, Gülen’s niece was taken to a police station with four other FETÖ members. One of the captured suspects is a former judge and another a teacher.

According to local reports, Sümeyye Gülen was released from a trial over her links to the terrorist group but the court imposed a judiciary control measure on her.

Turkish authorities have stepped up investigations into the wrongdoings of FETÖ in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by military infiltrators of the terrorist group which killed 251 people and wounded nearly 2,200 others.

Greece has been a favorite getaway for suspects linked to the group. According to the local authorities, over 8,000 FETÖ members have fled to Greece in the past four years.

Regarding the other five suspects captured at the Greek border, the local officials hinted that they have ties to the PKK terrorist organization.

Fethullah Gülen,

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

  2. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

    NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

  5. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
Recommended
Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit
General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister
Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested
Presidential adviser, US securty adviser discuss NATO, Ukraine

Presidential adviser, US securty adviser discuss NATO, Ukraine
Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis

Turkish intelligence busts Iranian plans to kidnap, attack Israelis
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany said yesterday it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.