Next three months crucial to control Omicron strain, says expert

  • December 13 2021 15:06:00

Next three months crucial to control Omicron strain, says expert

ISTANBUL
Next three months crucial to control Omicron strain, says expert

The next three months will be crucial for efforts to confront challenges from the Omicron strain of COVID-19, a health expert has said, calling for speeding up the drive to give booster shoots.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca last week announced the first cases of the Omicron variant in Turkey.

“It takes three months for this strain to spread, thus in Turkey half of the infections will be the cases of the Omicron variants in three months from today,” said Professor Alper Şener from the Health Ministry’s Science Board, which advises the government on the pandemic.

People who are eligible for the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 must be jabbed immediately and those booster shots could be given earlier than initially scheduled, Şener suggested.

He added that the inactivated vaccines provide good protection and those who have received this type of jab should not worry. “But a booster shot is must.”

Most of the COVID-19 patients that are receiving treatment in hospitals’ intensive care units are those who have had two doses of the Sinovac vaccine but skipped the third dose, said Professor Necmettin Ünal from Ankara University’s Medical School.

Turkey is using both the Chinese company Sinovac’s inactivated jab and Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine in its inoculation program.

The number of daily cases reported has been hovering around at 20,000 since early December.

Meanwhile a small group of anti-vaxxers held a rally in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district on Dec. 12 to protest anti-virus regulations, such as face masks, HES codes – a coronavirus contact tracing system - and PCR tests, claiming that those measures are violating their right to travel.

People who are not fully vaccinated are required to take PCR tests to make intercity travel on public transport.

The protesters carried placards that read ‘End to mask and social distancing lie!” and “We won’t be masked slaves.” One protester was holding a sign in English: “We are [the] soldiers of Grand President [Jair] Bolsonaro.”

Anti-vaxxers have held rallies before in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir but failed to draw large crowds. But Koca recently complained about misinformation circulating on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and that such posts on social media cause confusion among the public.

To date, more than 12 million people have been given three doses of the COVID-19 vaccines while some 51 million people have received two doses. Over 56 million people have received only one dose of the jab.

TURKEY Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

    Economy to recover fast with low rates: Finance minister

  2. Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

    Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

  3. Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling

    Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling

  4. Baklava on golden tray up for sale

    Baklava on golden tray up for sale

  5. Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

    Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM
Recommended
Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’

Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’
Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM

Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties: FM
Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows

Pandemic changed eating habits of Turks, study shows
More than 2,500 femicide ‘reported’ in Turkish media in 10 years

More than 2,500 femicide ‘reported’ in Turkish media in 10 years
Baklava on golden tray up for sale

Baklava on golden tray up for sale
Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Government mulls imposing higher fines for stockpiling
Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener
WORLD California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

California reintroduces mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Authorities in California said on Dec. 13 they were reinstating mask mandates in all indoor public spaces to try to curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ECONOMY UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

UBS fined 1.8 bln euros over tax evasion in French appeal

A French court fined Swiss bank UBS 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) yesterday on appeal for its role in helping French residents commit tax fraud.
SPORTS Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Coachless Beşiktaş wants to turn tide in league

Defending Turkish Süper Lig champion Beşiktaş wants to end its poor run in the competition when it hosts Kayserispor on Dec. 12 despite heading to the game with an interim coach.