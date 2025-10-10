New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

AUCKLAND
New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

New Zealand and Singapore signed a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) Friday, according to an official statement from Wellington.

The agreement came after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in Auckland.

“Singapore is one of our closest partners. As small states, it’s important we work side-by-side to keep trade open, strengthen security, and defend the rules-based order,” Luxon said following the signing of the agreement.

“The CSP we signed today is designed to back business, grow investment, and help more New Zealand firms scale from Singapore into Asia,” he said.

"Through the CSP, we have committed to tackling the next generation of challenges together, from supply chain resilience and digital trade to climate change and maritime security,” Luxon added.

The CSP will foster closer collaboration in six key areas: trade and economics, defense and security, science and innovation, people-to-people connections, climate and green economy, and supply chains and connectivity.

New Zealand and Singapore have also finalized an Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) to ensure the continuous flow of vital goods during times of crisis.

Wong, set to depart New Zealand today, visited Australia earlier this week, where he reached an agreement on strengthening the CSP between Australia and Singapore, with a focus on deepening defense relations.

deal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

    Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

  2. Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field

    Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field

  4. Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

    Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

  5. 1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime

    1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime
Recommended
Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks
Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August

Retail sales surge 12 percent year-on-year in August
Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive

Projected power surge fuels energy investment drive
THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push

THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push
European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports

European Union takes lion’s share in Türkiye’s auto exports
Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch

Homegrown Taurus satellite constellation ready for launch
UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic

UK ex-PM Sunak lands roles at Microsoft, Anthropic
WORLD Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine like he did in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.
ECONOMY Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on China Friday and threatened to cancel a summit with Xi Jinping, reigniting his trade war with Beijing in a row over export curbs on rare earth minerals.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿