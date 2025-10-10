New Zealand, Singapore sign strategic partnership deal

AUCKLAND

New Zealand and Singapore signed a comprehensive strategic partnership (CSP) Friday, according to an official statement from Wellington.

The agreement came after New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in Auckland.

“Singapore is one of our closest partners. As small states, it’s important we work side-by-side to keep trade open, strengthen security, and defend the rules-based order,” Luxon said following the signing of the agreement.

“The CSP we signed today is designed to back business, grow investment, and help more New Zealand firms scale from Singapore into Asia,” he said.

"Through the CSP, we have committed to tackling the next generation of challenges together, from supply chain resilience and digital trade to climate change and maritime security,” Luxon added.

The CSP will foster closer collaboration in six key areas: trade and economics, defense and security, science and innovation, people-to-people connections, climate and green economy, and supply chains and connectivity.

New Zealand and Singapore have also finalized an Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) to ensure the continuous flow of vital goods during times of crisis.

Wong, set to depart New Zealand today, visited Australia earlier this week, where he reached an agreement on strengthening the CSP between Australia and Singapore, with a focus on deepening defense relations.