New Zealand population growth stalls as Kiwis flee the nest

New Zealand population growth stalls as Kiwis flee the nest

WELLINGTON
New Zealand population growth stalls as Kiwis flee the nest

New Zealand's population growth has come to a near halt, official statistics showed on Monday, as tens of thousands of people exit a spluttering economy for pastures new.

Statistics New Zealand reported that population growth was a modest 0.1 percent in the second quarter, with the population of 5.3 million growing by a meagre 7,000.

Although New Zealand ranks highly in lists of the most desirable places in the world to live and work, in recent years the record numbers of arrivals have been matched by departures.

The kiwi, New Zealand's national bird is famously flightless, but New Zealand's people are anything but.

In the year to June, more than 130,000 people left the country, including about 45,000 to neighboring Australia alone.

Commentators have blamed slow economic growth, high living costs and a housing crisis that has made it difficult for young New Zealanders to get on the property ladder.

In a recent research paper, Gareth Kiernan, a forecaster with Wellington economics consultancy Infometrics, said Australia has become particularly attractive.

The pandemic may have created a backlog of people wanting to leave for what Kiwis call their "OE," overseas experience.

But Kiernan believes there is something more at work.

"The lure of higher incomes and more affordable living costs in Australia has been seen as a key driver of the increasing flow of people," he wrote.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

    Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

  2. Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

    Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

  3. Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

    Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

  4. UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

    UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

  5. Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

    Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report
Recommended
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks
UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa
Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel

British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel
Russia rules out peace talks as Zelensky says Kursk campaign a success

Russia rules out peace talks as Zelensky says Kursk campaign a success
Philippines reports first mpox case this year

Philippines reports first mpox case this year
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Hamas not to derail negotiations that he said may be a "last opportunity" to secure a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
ECONOMY Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Türkiye’s total machinery exports, including free zones, amounted to $15.8 billion in the January-July period, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB) on Monday.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿