New York returns over 40 stolen antiquities to Italy

New York returns over 40 stolen antiquities to Italy

NEW YORK
New York returns over 40 stolen antiquities to Italy

New York authorities on Aug. 8 returned to Italy several dozen stolen antiquities worth nearly $3.5 million, as the American megapolis strives to shake off the reputation as a key global hub for illicit art trade.

Investigators handed back 42 exceptional pieces - some 2,500 years old - to Italian officials during a ceremony in New York, according to a statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"We continue to undo the damage wrought by decades of well-organized antiquities smuggling networks throughout Italy," Bragg said, adding that more than 200 antiquities have been repatriated to Italy since he took office in 2022.

Vincenzo Molinese, commander of the Italian government's so-called Carabinieri Art Squad, hailed "the great success of the investigation" thanks to collaboration between the United States and Italy.

Among the works found and returned was a vase from the region of Apulia in southern Italy that dates back to 335 B.C. It was stolen from a burial site before being smuggled abroad by Giacomo Medici, a notorious trafficker of Italian antiquities, according to prosecutors.

After passing through London, the bowl, which was used to mix water and wine, was seized in July from a private collection in New York last month.

Since 2017, New York prosecutors have repatriated pieces that were looted from around 20 countries between the 1970s and 1990s.

They have included works from ancient Greece, the Roman and Byzantine empires, Iraq, China, India and Southeast Asia.

WORLD Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

    Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

  2. N Korea's Kim dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

    N Korea's Kim dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

  3. Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

    Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at rally

  4. Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

    Ankara calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war

  5. Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

    Maximum temperature human body can survive identified
Recommended
Unique architecture of Perinthos theater revealed

Unique architecture of Perinthos theater revealed
Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days

Los Angeles suffers as Hollywood strike hits 100 days
Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations

Swift and SZA lead MTV Video Music Award nominations
Ukraine launches artworks owned by sanctioned Russians

Ukraine launches artworks owned by sanctioned Russians
Maximum temperature human body can survive identified

Maximum temperature human body can survive identified
Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up

Bella Hadid says coming back after Lyme flare-up
WORLD Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died, dozens were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed.

ECONOMY Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda’s profits double on healthy global sales

Honda reported yesterday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favorable exchange rates.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.