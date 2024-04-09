New transit visa requirement for South America travelers

New transit visa requirement for South America travelers

ISTANBUL
New transit visa requirement for South America travelers

In response to the increasing number of irregular migrants utilizing transit routes through Türkiye, a new electronic airport transit visa requirement has been introduced for citizens of 10 countries transiting to select Latin American destinations.

Effective April 15, citizens of India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, Somalia, Cameroon, Mauritania and Yemen that are transiting to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela via Istanbul Airport will be required to obtain an electronic airport transit visa.

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of international aviation rules and increased inspections due to the surge in irregular migration movements towards north America through various Central and Latin American countries utilizing transit opportunities via Türkiye.

Turkish Airlines (THY) had previously alerted passengers traveling to South American countries of potential additional checks beyond standard passport and visa requirements.

Preparations for the implementation of the electronic airport transit visa application have been finalized by the Foreign Ministry, with the electronic visas obtainable free of charge through the ministry's website.

To acquire the electronic transit visa, passengers must accurately provide personal information, accommodation details and ticket numbers. It is mandatory for Istanbul Airport transit passengers subject to the electronic visa requirement to carry printouts of these visas.

Upon arrival at the airport's international transit arrivals hall, passengers will have their visas checked at designated visa points situated in both wings. Subsequently, they will proceed through security control to the departure floor.

The introduction of the electronic transit visa aligns with discussions within the European Union accession negotiations and constitutes a criterion in the visa liberalization dialogue with the bloc.

The acquis and policies established to ensure security, personal rights and free movement of persons within the EU are collected under the 24th chapter titled Justice, Freedom and Security.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

    Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

  2. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  3. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  4. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  5. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court
Recommended
Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections
4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north

4 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq’s north
Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war
Erdoğan urges Salman Islamic world unity needed to end Gaza violence

Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence
Turkish police mark 179th anniversary of foundation

Turkish police mark 179th anniversary of foundation
Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges

Cafes, restaurants face fines for service charges
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe faces disciplinary action after Super Cup walkout

Fenerbahçe's contentious protest during the Turkish Super Cup on April 7 has resulted in disciplinary action by football authorities, as the club walked off the field just 100 seconds into the match against rival Galatasaray.
﻿