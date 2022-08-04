New tensions explode over Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

  • August 04 2022 09:09:00

New tensions explode over Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

BAKU
New tensions explode over Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

New tensions erupted over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh on Aug. 3 as three soldiers were killed and Azerbaijan said it had taken control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.


Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars - in 2020 and in the 1990s - over the occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the aftermath of the latest war, Armenia was forced to cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee a fragile truce, but tensions persist despite a ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday, new tensions flared as Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry said Karabakh troops targeted its army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.

The Azerbaijani army later said it conducted an operation dubbed "Revenge" in response and took control of several strategic heights in Karabakh.

The army of the breakaway statelet for its part accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire and killing two soldiers and wounding another 14.

The escalation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday.

The European Union called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Karabakh.

In July, Azerbaijan began the process of returning its people to land recaptured from Armenian separatists in what Baku calls "The Great Return".

The oil-rich country has vowed to repopulate the recaptured lands.

President Ilham Aliyev had for years promised to recapture lands lost in the 1990s and the first returns marked a symbolic moment for Azerbaijan.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye urges Greece to obey Lausanne over “violation” of Turkish minority rights

Türkiye urges Greece to obey Lausanne over “violation” of Turkish minority rights
MOST POPULAR

  1. Anti-vaxxer threatens pro-vaccine professor

    Anti-vaxxer threatens pro-vaccine professor

  2. ‘Iranian hitmen made target practices in Istanbul’

    ‘Iranian hitmen made target practices in Istanbul’

  3. Göbeklitepe site unveils mystery

    Göbeklitepe site unveils mystery

  4. Massive ancient underground city discovered in Turkey's Nevşehir

    Massive ancient underground city discovered in Turkey's Nevşehir

  5. Best gifts and souvenirs to buy from Türkiye

    Best gifts and souvenirs to buy from Türkiye
Recommended
China begins major Taiwan military drills after Pelosi visit

China begins major Taiwan military drills after Pelosi visit
UN chief criticizes ‘grotesque greed’ of oil companies

UN chief criticizes ‘grotesque greed’ of oil companies
US ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

US ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
US travelers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing

US travelers warned of increased violence risk after Zawahiri killing
WORLD New tensions explode over Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

New tensions explode over Karabakh, 3 soldiers killed

New tensions erupted over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh on Aug. 3 as three soldiers were killed and Azerbaijan said it had taken control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye has announced that it is set to break a new tourism record by revising its target despite the problems created by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis.
SPORTS Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Türkiye will hold fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, with some 4,000 international athletes coming to the central Anatolian province, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.