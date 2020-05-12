New super-Earth planet discovered

  • May 12 2020 09:49:41

New super-Earth planet discovered

ISTANBUL
New super-Earth planet discovered

Astronomers in New Zealand have discovered a new “one in a million” super-Earth planet.

According to a report by India-based technology news website TechExplorist, scientists at the University of Canterbury have discovered the planet by using a microlensing technique.

The details of the study were published in The Astronomical Journal.

The planet, named OGLE-2018-BLG-0677, was first observed in 2018 using a telescope in Chile, and later through three identical telescopes in Chile, Australia, and South Africa, reported TechExplorist.

“The planet would have a mass somewhere between that of Earth and Neptune. It would orbit at a location between Venus and Earth from the parent star. The host star is expected to have a smaller mass than our Sun, the planet
would have a ‘year’ of approximately 617 days,” TechExplorist wrote.

Citing the head of the research team Herrera Martin, the web site reported: “The combined gravity of the planet and its host star caused the light from a more distant background star to be magnified in a particular way.”

“We used telescopes distributed around the world to measure the light-bending effect,” Martin added.

Discovery,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

    Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

    Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

  3. Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

    Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

  4. Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

    Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000
Recommended
Thousands tune in for jazz festival

Thousands tune in for jazz festival
Bird population increases in eastern Turkey’s lake

Bird population increases in eastern Turkey’s lake

Sait Faik Abasıyanık: Turkeys first modern author

Sait Faik Abasıyanık: Turkey's first modern author

Seven new concerts from Turkey’s seven regions

Seven new concerts from Turkey’s seven regions

Fallow deer habitat grows in Turkey

Fallow deer habitat grows in Turkey
Traditional halay dances at weddings to be performed with sticks

Traditional halay dances at weddings to be performed with sticks
WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys Wealth Fund to raise state lenders core capital

Turkey's Wealth Fund to raise state lenders' core capital

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) announced late on May 11 that it will raise the core capital of three state lenders.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.