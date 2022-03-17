New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

  • March 17 2022 07:00:00

New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

ANKARA
New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

A new summary proceeding prepared against Semra Güzel, a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on the charge of “financing terrorism” has been returned to judicial authorities.

The decision regarding the return was submitted to the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament.

The new summary proceeding, which the prosecutor’s office sent to the parliament as an additional file, was returned on the grounds that it could not be technically connected to the previous two files, in which Güzel’s legislative immunity was lifted.

The legal process regarding Güzel came after recently emerged photos of her together with a PKK terrorist, Volkan Bora, who was killed during an operation in April 2017 in the southeastern province of Mardin.

As part of an investigation, security forces examined Bora’s cellular phone and found pictures taken in a PKK camp in northern Iraq, which showed Bora and Güzel together.

Turkey, summary of proceeding,

TURKEY Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

    Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

  2. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  3. Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

    Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
Turkey committed to eliminating terrorism: Erdoğan

Turkey committed to eliminating terrorism: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader critical of govt’ policies on health

İYİ Party leader critical of govt’ policies on health
Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP

Amendments in electoral law won’t change poll result: CHP
No other option than peace in Ukraine: MHP leader

No other option than peace in Ukraine: MHP leader
CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention

CHP leader pledges to reinstate Istanbul Convention
İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle

İYİ Party leader praises Turkish women’s historical struggle
WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

ECONOMY DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Delivery company DoorDash said on March 15 it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.