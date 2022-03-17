New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

ANKARA

A new summary proceeding prepared against Semra Güzel, a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on the charge of “financing terrorism” has been returned to judicial authorities.

The decision regarding the return was submitted to the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament.

The new summary proceeding, which the prosecutor’s office sent to the parliament as an additional file, was returned on the grounds that it could not be technically connected to the previous two files, in which Güzel’s legislative immunity was lifted.

The legal process regarding Güzel came after recently emerged photos of her together with a PKK terrorist, Volkan Bora, who was killed during an operation in April 2017 in the southeastern province of Mardin.

As part of an investigation, security forces examined Bora’s cellular phone and found pictures taken in a PKK camp in northern Iraq, which showed Bora and Güzel together.