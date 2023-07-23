New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle

New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle

DİYARBAKIR
New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle

A series of excavation studies will be launched to gather further information on massive structures recently found under the Zerzevan Castle, a 3,000-year-old Roman garrison in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

During the ongoing studies, a group of archeologists has recently discovered massive multi-story structures that have the capacity to accommodate thousands of individuals under the historical castle.

The excavation efforts will now expand to explore the underground areas beneath the larger city, which will provide further opportunities to uncover captivating historical insights.

Aytaç Coşkun, the head of the excavation team, stated that over the past nine years, excavations conducted at regular intervals have revealed the remains of city walls, observation and defense towers, administrative buildings, residences, armories, underground places of worship, cisterns and an 1,800-year-old entrance at Zerzevan Castle.

The large-sized structures detected beneath the lower part of the castle are expected to be unearthed through upcoming excavations, Coşkun added.

"We know that we will encounter numerous surprises. Both the ground and underground excavations at Zerzevan Castle take us back to the past, where we will find answers to many unknown questions about that era," he said.

Highlighted that Zerzevan Castle significantly contributes to the region's tourism, with visitor numbers surpassing 150,000 in the last five months, Coşkun said that they aim to reach 500,000 visitors by the end of the year.

"Currently, a visitor reception center is being constructed right next to Zerzevan Castle. Once completed, which is expected within this year, the castle will attract 1 million visitors annually, and such a substantial influx of visitors is of great significance to the region's tourism, employment and economy," he added.

The history of this ancient castle, initially serving as a border garrison for Rome, traces its origins to the Assyrian era. Built as a military settlement in the third century A.D., it continued to serve this purpose until being overtaken by Islamic armies.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

    Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

  2. Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

    Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

  3. Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

    Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

  4. Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

    Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

  5. Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

    Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
Recommended
Law enforcement inspect foreigners in Bursa

Law enforcement inspect foreigners in Bursa
Cyclist killed following hit and run

Cyclist killed following hit and run
Teams reach lifeless body of person missing at Cilo Mountain

Teams reach lifeless body of person missing at Cilo Mountain
Locals raise concerns as tourists ignore measures for sea turtles

Locals raise concerns as tourists ignore measures for sea turtles
Avşa Island heaving with 200,000 vacationers

Avşa Island heaving with 200,000 vacationers
Pearl mullet hunting ban lifted after three months

Pearl mullet hunting ban lifted after three months
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodians voted Sunday in an election that long-time leader Hun Sen is all but guaranteed to win as he looks to secure his legacy by handing the reins to his eldest son.

ECONOMY Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon has said it will invest $120 million to build a satellite construction facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, as part of its plans to launch a space internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.