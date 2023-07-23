New studies to shed light on underground structures in Zerzevan Castle

A series of excavation studies will be launched to gather further information on massive structures recently found under the Zerzevan Castle, a 3,000-year-old Roman garrison in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

During the ongoing studies, a group of archeologists has recently discovered massive multi-story structures that have the capacity to accommodate thousands of individuals under the historical castle.

The excavation efforts will now expand to explore the underground areas beneath the larger city, which will provide further opportunities to uncover captivating historical insights.

Aytaç Coşkun, the head of the excavation team, stated that over the past nine years, excavations conducted at regular intervals have revealed the remains of city walls, observation and defense towers, administrative buildings, residences, armories, underground places of worship, cisterns and an 1,800-year-old entrance at Zerzevan Castle.

The large-sized structures detected beneath the lower part of the castle are expected to be unearthed through upcoming excavations, Coşkun added.

"We know that we will encounter numerous surprises. Both the ground and underground excavations at Zerzevan Castle take us back to the past, where we will find answers to many unknown questions about that era," he said.

Highlighted that Zerzevan Castle significantly contributes to the region's tourism, with visitor numbers surpassing 150,000 in the last five months, Coşkun said that they aim to reach 500,000 visitors by the end of the year.

"Currently, a visitor reception center is being constructed right next to Zerzevan Castle. Once completed, which is expected within this year, the castle will attract 1 million visitors annually, and such a substantial influx of visitors is of great significance to the region's tourism, employment and economy," he added.

The history of this ancient castle, initially serving as a border garrison for Rome, traces its origins to the Assyrian era. Built as a military settlement in the third century A.D., it continued to serve this purpose until being overtaken by Islamic armies.