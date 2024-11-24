New rule mandates cameras in alcohol, tobacco shops in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Shopkeepers in Istanbul selling cigarettes and alcohol will be required to install security cameras in their stores starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Under the new regulation, cameras must be strategically positioned to capture the sales area, entry and exit points, as well as parking facilities, according to media reports.

Furthermore, these cameras are required to be compatible with facial recognition technology.

The system is expected to operate uninterruptedly around the clock, with footage to be retained for a minimum of 30 days.

Non-compliance with the installation mandate will incur penalties. The cameras must also possess sufficient resolution and the capability to record in low-light conditions, ensuring comprehensive surveillance under all circumstances.

Under current legislation in Türkiye, shops are prohibited from selling alcohol between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., while the sale of tobacco and alcohol to individuals under 18 remains strictly forbidden.

In July, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced the implementation of an electronic alcohol tracking system aimed at preventing deaths caused by the production of illicit and counterfeit alcoholic beverages.