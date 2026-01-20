New political and social structure is being established in Syria: MHP leader

ANKARA

A recent agreement and ceasefire between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will pave the way for the establishment of a new political and social structure in Syria, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said.

“Recent developments are very positive and noteworthy for Syria, the regional countries and Türkiye,” Bahçeli said in his parliamentary group meeting on Jan. 20, referring to the Syrian government’s advances toward eastern Syria following an operation against the SDF.

Along with Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces have been liberated from the oppression of the SDF by the Syrian army, Bahçeli said, stressing that these developments will pave the way for the establishment of a new political and social structure in the country.

The agreement signed between Damascus and the SDF is also positive as it will create the basis of the cohabitation of all different ethnic and sectarian groups in Syria, Bahçeli said, “This must be repeated once again: Our Kurdish brothers and the SDF/YPG are not the same.”

The MHP leader recalled that his party suggested the making of a new constitution for Syria that would embrace all different ethnic and sectarian groups, stressing that a recent decree by Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara perfectly overlaps with the MHP’s views over the future of Syria.

“In our view, this decree is an important step for reinforcing the unity of Syria,” he added.

Syria should be a unitary state and reject any sort of separatist agenda, including federalism, Bahçeli stated, underlining that no ethnic group should be discriminated and everyone in the country should be granted equal rights.

“Damascus’ security is no different from Ankara’s security,” he stated, reiterating that terrorism has no future in the region.