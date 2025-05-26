New point-based system to guide police assignments

New point-based system to guide police assignments

ANKARA
New point-based system to guide police assignments

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced a new police assignment system that will rely on a duty points model, aiming to ensure "fairness" in transfers and appointments across the country.

The regulation will affect more than 22,000 personnel, including chief commissioners, commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior chief police officers, chief police officers and police officers, Yerlikaya said on May 26 at an event in Ankara.

Under the new system, duty points are calculated by multiplying a daily duty place score with the number of days worked in a unit over the past year.

The daily score factors in the socioeconomic development ranking of provinces and districts, a provincial preference score based on assignment trends over the past five years and a workload score determined by the number of incidents per officer in each unit.

“This system will provide a point advantage to personnel working under difficult conditions,” Yerlikaya said.

“In provinces with high populations and heavy duty such as Istanbul, and in eastern provinces, our personnel are given more points and are provided with an advantageous position in the assignment ranking.”

The move follows similar duty points systems adopted for teachers and healthcare workers.

Additionally, the system will notify personnel of their assignments via SMS, with notifications sent within an hour.

“Appointments and transfers will be made according to the needs of the security forces wherever they are needed,” Yerlikaya said. “With this system, assignments will be fairer and will be made according to equality and transparency criteria.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

    Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

  2. MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

    MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

  3. CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

    CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

  4. Ceremony held for musician İlhan Şeşen

    Ceremony held for musician İlhan Şeşen

  5. Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

    Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official
Recommended
Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter

Erdoğan sets a 10-member team for writing new charter
MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts

MHP, DEM Party discuss ‘terror-free Türkiye’ efforts
CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality

CHP criticizes probe against Istanbul Municipality
Türkiye ready for 2nd Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye ready for 2nd Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Turkish fintech company Papara hit by illegal betting operation

Turkish fintech company Papara hit by illegal betting operation
Grenade attack on Istanbul entertainment venue injures 7

Grenade attack on Istanbul entertainment venue injures 7
Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near

Unexpected cold weather grips country as summer draws near
WORLD Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq's federal authorities have filed a complaint against the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for signing gas contracts with two U.S. companies, two officials told AFP on May 27.
ECONOMY Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Trendyol, Castle Investments to build $500 million data center

Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform Trendyol has announced that it will join forces with Castle Investments to develop and operate a cutting-edge data center in the Turkish capital Ankara.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿