New opposition leader Özel crafts leadership team

ANKARA

The 38th ordinary congress of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has witnessed the election of the party council, the highest executive body, under the leadership of newly elected chairman, Özgür Özel.

Traditionally comprising 60 members, the CHP's party council (PM) includes eight individuals elected from the leader's list of 12 members under the Science Management and Culture Platform (BYKP).

In addition to these members, 387 candidates submitted complete lists, vying for the remaining 52 PM seats. The contest for the party's High Disciplinary Board (YDK), tasked with overseeing party membership and expulsions when necessary, featured 102 candidates competing for 11 positions.

A total of 1,277 delegates out of 1,366 participated in the election of the party council, with 1,092 votes being deemed valid and 185 votes invalidated.

This pivotal election followed the replacement of long-serving leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with veteran lawmaker Özel on the first day of the congress.

The PM and YDK election process, which commenced on Nov. 5, extended to the third day. Notably, some delegates refrained from voting on the second day following Kılıçdaroğlu's departure from the chairmanship.

In the leadership election, 1,360 delegates participated in the first round and 1,364 delegates in the second round.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Deputy Oğuz Kaan Salıcı, previously aligned with the party's ruling faction, emerged as a prominent figure within the intra-party opposition.

Salıcı, who served as deputy chairman in charge of party organizations in Kılıçdaroğlu's team, presented separate candidate lists for the party assembly.

Salıcı's party council list included members of parliament and party supporters who had backed Kılıçdaroğlu. In contrast, Özel's key list for the PM mainly consisted of names recommended by provincial heads, according to local media.

Critically, Özel emphasized the inclusion of individuals from party organizations, especially the youth sector, in his party council list, expressing his dissatisfaction with Kılıçdaroğlu's reliance on advisers over the party's grassroots.

The party council list unveiled by Özel included prominent figures such as Selin Sayek Böke, Suat Özçağdaş, Gamze Taşçıer, Gökhan Zeybek and Deniz Yücel, known for their alignment with Özel's vision.

Additionally, members Fethi Açıkel, Gülşah Deniz Atalar, Yankı Bağcıoğlu, Baran Bozoğlu, Volkan Demir, Gökçe Gökçen, Yalçın Karatepe and İlhan Uzgel were included in the Science Management and Culture Platform (BYKP) list.

Müslim Sarı, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, Aylin Nazlıaka, Ali Haydar Hakverdi and Orhan Sarıbal managed to secure their places in the party assembly through votes from the delegates, despite not being part of Özel's list.

According to the CHP charter, there is a mandated quota of 33 percent for women and 20 percent for youth representation in the 60-member council. Consequently, candidates elected from the bottom ranks, such as Salıcı, couldn’t gain entry into the party council.

Party members have a three-day window to contest the results, and official announcements will be made after the evaluation of any objections raised during this period.