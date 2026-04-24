New Murakami novel in July to feature woman protagonist

New Murakami novel in July to feature woman protagonist

TOKYO
New Murakami novel in July to feature woman protagonist

Haruki Murakami's first novel in three years will hit shelves in Japan in July, starring a woman as the main character for the first time, his publisher said yesterday.

Titled "The Tale of KAHO," the internationally renowned author's latest release will see the titular character as the first female protagonist in his catalog of full-length novels, publisher Shinchosha said on a specially created website.

The Japanese author of "Norwegian Wood" and "Kafka on the Shore" is known for his intricate tales about the absurdity and loneliness of modern life, which have been translated into about 50 languages.

According to the novel's synopsis, 26-year-old picture book author Kaho encounters a male stranger who suddenly tells her: "To be honest, I have never seen anyone as ugly as you."

Kaho, who the synopsis says is "neither outstandingly beautiful nor smart but has a rather strong curiosity," is "purely surprised" by this rude remark rather than angry or shocked.

"What is this man trying to tell me?" Kaho is depicted as wondering, before some "bizarre events begin to take place around her".

Murakami, perennially tipped for a Nobel Prize, published his last novel titled "The City and Its Uncertain Walls" in 2023.

Readers of his works are drawn into the "Murakami world" where giant frogs challenge office workers in battle and mackerel rain down from the sky.

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