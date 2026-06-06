A new language of flavor in Karaköy

EBRU ERKE

A new dining culture has been quietly emerging in Istanbul over the past few years. Instead of large-scale, loud and overtly theatrical venues, it is now the smaller concepts, places with a clear point of view, a strong aesthetic language and a distinct identity, that are capturing attention.

People are no longer simply searching for good coffee or good desserts. They are buying into a complete atmosphere: The scent of the room, the music playing in the background, the texture of the packaging, the ceramics on the table, the emotional tone of the space itself. Nestled around the historic Kamondo Stairs in Karaköy, izaz curated palate stands out as one of the most compelling examples of this new sensibility.

At first glance, it would be difficult to define the space as a traditional dessert shop. Yet it is not merely a third-wave coffee spot either. It is compact in scale but remarkably detailed in execution. Founder and curator Erva Akça describes the concept as a “curated palate,” a carefully orchestrated sensory experience, and in many ways the entire identity of the space revolves around this idea.



Here, gastronomy does not remain confined to the plate. It evolves into a multi-sensory experience shaped equally by music, scent, design and atmosphere. Akça’s emphasis on what she calls “slow luxury” is deeply felt throughout the venue: a quieter, more refined understanding of luxury. Not ostentatious, but intentional. Never loud, yet undeniably confident in character.



Perhaps this is why the most striking aspect of izaz is not merely its products, but the way those products are interpreted. Dates sit at the center of the menu, which is, frankly, still quite a bold decision in Türkiye. For decades, dates have largely been associated with Ramadan, perceived as traditional, nostalgic and somewhat old-fashioned. Here, however, they are repositioned entirely.

Akça approaches dates as “one of nature’s most refined sweeteners,” and the menu reflects this philosophy throughout. Chocolate-coated and filled dates are treated almost like handcrafted pralines. Pistachio and green chocolate variations sit alongside marzipan-filled versions, coffee-almond pairings and pink chocolate layered with rose Turkish delight. Exotic touches such as mango and passionfruit push the product even further away from its conventional associations and into far more contemporary territory.

The nut-focused collection incorporates ingredients such as macadamia, pecan, mulberry and zereshk, while tahini-halva interpretations remain closer to the emotional familiarity of Anatolian cuisine. In many ways, the entire identity of izaz is built on this balance: reinterpreting familiar flavors through a modern gastronomic lens.

The same philosophy extends to the bakery side of the menu. One of the venue’s most distinctive creations is its date-filled açma. In Türkiye, açma is often viewed as an everyday pastry, ordinary and unassuming. Yet when executed with precision, its layered structure and buttery texture become remarkably sophisticated. Akça’s decision to position açma almost as an alternative to the croissant, therefore, feels less surprising than it initially sounds.

The menu includes plain, almond and za’atar variations, but the date-filled version is poised to become one of the brand’s signature offerings. The buttery richness of the dough merges beautifully with the concentrated depth of the dates, resulting in a surprisingly balanced flavor profile. It is perhaps this intersection that has led some to describe the venue as “Franco-Arab” in spirit, where the sensibility of French pâtisserie meets the aromatic identity of the Middle East.

Traditional products such as kete and cheese-filled katmer also hold an important place on the menu.

Yet these recipes are never left untouched. Olive paste, pesto and acuka accompany them in a more contemporary style of presentation. Even the date-bread sandwiches feel like an extension of the same philosophy. Every item on the menu carries the impression of having emerged from a long process of experimentation and refinement.

The dessert selection is equally character-driven. Recipes built around mango and saffron are especially notable. The mango and saffron milk cake manages to remain light despite its deeply aromatic profile, while the mango and passionfruit cheesecake leans into a brighter acidity. Mangolal, meanwhile, feels almost designed for summer, fresher, lighter and more playful in tone.

Alongside these more contemporary creations are desserts with a more intimate emotional pull. The tahini profiterole and peanut chocolate tart reflect the venue’s modern side, while “from my mother’s hands – flour halva” occupies a far more sentimental space. And perhaps that is precisely what contemporary gastronomy misses most today: the ability for technique and emotion to coexist naturally.

The same curatorial mindset extends to the beverage program. Traditional Turkish coffee appears alongside cardamom-infused variations, while espresso-based drinks such as the date latte and date mocha provide more signature interpretations. The tea menu reflects the cosmopolitan spirit of Karaköy itself. Saffron tea, karak tea, mango tea and pineapple tea reinforce the venue’s layered identity. During the summer months, more contemporary offerings such as mango lassi, date lassi, iced tea infused with date and cardamom and strawberry matcha enter the menu.

One of izaz’s greatest achievements is the fact that all of this is executed within such a compact physical space. Yet this intimacy requires an enormous degree of operational discipline. According to Akça, the brand is supported by a separate production infrastructure behind the scenes, with every detail managed through meticulous micro-planning. Rather than becoming a limitation, the small scale ultimately contributes to a more personal and immersive experience.

Perhaps this is where the brand becomes most relevant to the contemporary gastronomic landscape. Today, good products alone are no longer enough. Brand language, packaging, spatial aesthetics and experience design have become just as important as the product itself. izaz understands this exceptionally well. A quiet luxury aesthetic runs through every detail of the venue. From the packaging and color palette to the materials and presentation style, everything exists within the same coherent visual language.

Yet what makes the concept even more interesting is its attempt to maintain accessibility despite this refined image. Many design-driven concepts today build their identity around exclusivity and distance. izaz, by contrast, seems intent on remaining more inclusive. As Akça herself explains, true luxury for them is not about being unattainable, but about presenting high quality honestly through the right aesthetic framework.

Its choice of Karaköy is equally significant. The area surrounding the Kamondo Stairs has become one of the places where Istanbul’s historical texture intersects most naturally with its evolving gastronomic culture. Tourists, creative industries, young professionals and food enthusiasts all converge here. The cosmopolitan and multi-layered language of izaz feels entirely at home within this setting.

Ultimately, the story told by izaz is not merely about dates or açma. It is also a reflection of Istanbul’s evolving gastronomic identity itself, a moment in which smaller brands with strong ideas are beginning to eclipse large-scale investments, and where people are searching not only for flavor, but for a sense of belonging.

Perhaps this is exactly how the most enduring gastronomic spaces are created today: places that are neither trapped in nostalgia nor chasing a rootless version of globalism, but instead manage to balance their own cultural roots with the contemporary world in a thoughtful and authentic way.