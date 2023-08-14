New mole species discovered in country’s east

New mole species discovered in country’s east

HAKKARI
New mole species discovered in country’s east

Two previously undiscovered mole species, believed to have been around for 3 million years, have been identified in eastern Türkiye.

In a joint study conducted by Ondokuz Mayıs University in Türkiye, Indiana University in the U.S. and Plymouth University in the U.K., the new species were confirmed using DNA technology.

The species named "Talpa hakkariensis," found in the eastern province of Hakkari, was recorded as a new species with very different morphology and DNA.

The species named "Talpa davidiana tatvanensis," found in Bitlis was classified as a subspecies of "Talpa davidiana," a species first discovered in 1884.

Both species, which belong to a subterranean group commonly found in Europe and western Asia, live in the mountainous regions of eastern Anatolia and can survive in temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius in summer and under two meters of snow in winter.

With the new research, the number of known Eurasian moles has increased from 16 to 18.

The research results were published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Professor Dr. Islam Gündüz, one of the authors of the study, said in a statement that the studies conducted in recent years with the use of current DNA-based molecular techniques have shown that there may be new hidden species waiting to be discovered. 

There are approximately 6,500 mammal species identified in the world, and it is very rare to discover new mammal species, said David Bilton from Plymouth University, who is one of the other authors of the study.

“At a time when calls for the protection of global biodiversity are increasing, if we want to protect animal species, we first need to discover their existence,” Bilton told local media.

WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

    Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

  2. Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

    Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

  3. Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

    Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

  4. Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

    Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

  5. Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

    Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq
Recommended
Group of volunteers re-green burnt areas in the south

Group of volunteers re-green burnt areas in the south
Farmers hire watchmen to safeguard pistachios

Farmers hire watchmen to safeguard pistachios
Deeper wells threatening Türkiyes breadbasket

Deeper wells 'threatening' Türkiye's breadbasket
Some 325 tons of trout died of ‘oxygen deprivation’

Some 325 tons of trout died of ‘oxygen deprivation’
Crest resembling Great Wall to be promoted

Crest resembling Great Wall to be promoted
Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’

Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’
WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Argentines will choose between far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, center-right coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in this year's presidential vote, according to results from Sunday's primary election.

ECONOMY Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Postal Service (Qatar Post) has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Turkish e-commerce platform Turkish Souq.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.