New heatwave to scorch country until next week

ANKARA

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned of a new heatwave that will scorch the country, especially the western and the northern parts, from Aug. 27 to the mid-next week.

“The temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norms,” it said in a statement on Aug. 26.

Meteorologists also warned citizens not to go out, especially at noons.

“Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., we strongly recommend the elderlies, children and people with chronic diseases to take precautions for heat strokes,” the statement said.



According to meteorologist Orhan Şen, the heatwave is coming from the Arabian Peninsula.

“First, it will affect southeastern provinces, then the Central Anatolia. As of Aug. 27, the heatwave will envelop the whole country,” he said.



According to Şen, the temperature can rise to 34 degrees Celsius in Istanbul, exceeding the seasonal temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

The expert also warned of a new series of wildfires due to the arrival of the heatwave.

“Before the wildfires that broke out in around 40 provinces at the end of July, a heat wave from Africa had come,” he reminded.