New health appointment protocol set to combat no-shows

ANKARA

Starting on May 13, public hospitals nationwide will introduce a confirmed appointment system, requiring patients to validate their appointment by 8 p.m. the preceding day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced.

The announcement came following a comprehensive review during the National Health Evaluation and Coordination Meeting on May 9.

Koca elaborated on the new system, exempting cancer patients and citizens aged 65 and older, while outlining measures to deter recurrent appointment no-shows.

It was previously announced that those who missed their appointments twice would not be able to schedule appointments from any branch for 15 days. This decision was abandoned and the current practice limited to the same branch will continue.

The decision seeks to rectify the persistent issue of missed appointments, which result in prolonged waiting times for others in need of medical evaluation.

Last year, approximately 23 million individuals missed at least one appointment, constituting one-fourth of the population, with a total of 81 million missed appointments, Koca said.

He further underscored that the decision aims to optimize healthcare services by ensuring that 30 percent of appointment capacity, squandered due to missed appointments, is harnessed effectively.

Moreover, Koca provided insights into recent healthcare reforms, emphasizing strides made in enhancing physician rights and welfare, including retirement benefits and measures to combat violence against medical workers.

He also outlined initiatives such as remote health services, facilitating online chronic patient follow-ups, and advancing screening programs for early detection and treatment.