New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action

PORT-AU-PRINCE

Members of a UN-backed Kenyan police stand at the police headquarters ahead of a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 8, 2024

Haitian police will launch operations very soon against powerful gangs terrorizing the country, newly appointed chief Rameau Normil vowed on July 8, alongside the leader of a Kenyan contingent deployed to help.

"One day people are going to wake up and see that the bandits have been stopped by the police," Normil told a news conference, his first public remarks since assuming the job on June 21.

He was joined by Godfrey Otunge, the commander of the Kenyan contingent, the first personnel so far deployed of a U.N.-approved multinational security force.

"For strategic reasons we are not going to say how we will proceed," Normil said.

For years Haiti has been at the mercy of well-armed gangs that now control 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince and also major roads in the destitute Caribbean country.

The U.N. Security Council approved the Kenyan-led multinational security force last year, but it faced months of delays due to court challenges in Nairobi.

A first 200-strong contingent of the force arrived on June 25.

Haitian officials and the Kenyan team are holding consultations on how to address the gang violence, Normil said.

Otunge said he was optimistic about the task that lies ahead.

"We have a job which we have committed to do and we must do it to the best of our ability."