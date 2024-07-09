New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action

New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action

PORT-AU-PRINCE
New Haiti police chief vows imminent anti-gang action

Members of a UN-backed Kenyan police stand at the police headquarters ahead of a press conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 8, 2024

Haitian police will launch operations very soon against powerful gangs terrorizing the country, newly appointed chief Rameau Normil vowed on July 8, alongside the leader of a Kenyan contingent deployed to help.

"One day people are going to wake up and see that the bandits have been stopped by the police," Normil told a news conference, his first public remarks since assuming the job on June 21.

He was joined by Godfrey Otunge, the commander of the Kenyan contingent, the first personnel so far deployed of a U.N.-approved multinational security force.

"For strategic reasons we are not going to say how we will proceed," Normil said.

For years Haiti has been at the mercy of well-armed gangs that now control 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince and also major roads in the destitute Caribbean country.

The U.N. Security Council approved the Kenyan-led multinational security force last year, but it faced months of delays due to court challenges in Nairobi.

A first 200-strong contingent of the force arrived on June 25.

Haitian officials and the Kenyan team are holding consultations on how to address the gang violence, Normil said.

Otunge said he was optimistic about the task that lies ahead.

"We have a job which we have committed to do and we must do it to the best of our ability."

Violence ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

    Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

  2. Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

    Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

  3. England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

    England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

  4. Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

    Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

  5. Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

    Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing
Recommended
Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns
Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea
Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial begins

Alec Baldwin manslaughter trial begins
Biden says Russia will not prevail as NATO boosts Ukraine air defenses

Biden says Russia 'will not prevail' as NATO boosts Ukraine air defenses
Deadly strike hits Gaza school as heavy battles displace Palestinians

Deadly strike hits Gaza school as heavy battles displace Palestinians
Modi tells Putin at Kremlin war cannot solve problems

Modi tells Putin at Kremlin 'war cannot solve problems'
WORLD Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Britain's new lawmakers excitedly squeezed into parliament Tuesday with Labour sitting on the government's side of the chamber for the first time in 14 years following last week's landslide election win.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
﻿