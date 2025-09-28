New era begins in energy cooperation Türkiye and US

ISTANBUL

Türkiye and the United States have launched a new phase of cooperation in the energy sector, with agreements covering both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and nuclear power.

The initiative was formalized during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, where Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signed the Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding alongside U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the presence of both leaders.

Bayraktar described the agreement as the beginning of a process that will deepen the long-standing and multidimensional partnership between Türkiye and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. Speaking on private broadcaster CNN Türk, he underlined that the nuclear accord aims at cooperation for the construction of nuclear power plants in Türkiye, while the LNG deal will contribute directly to the country’s supply security.

Bayraktar also shared his views on social media, stating: “We have initiated a new process that will further deepen the long-standing and multidimensional partnership between Türkiye and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. I hope that the work to be carried out under this agreement will generate mutual benefits for both countries in the coming period.”

The memorandum is broad in scope, covering all areas of civil nuclear activity. It includes not only the construction of nuclear power plants but also medical and industrial applications of nuclear technology.

Cooperation is expected in the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), which are highlighted as lower-cost, flexible and safer alternatives to traditional nuclear plants. These reactors can be manufactured in factory settings and transported to regions or industrial facilities where they are most needed.

A legislative proposal on SMRs is expected to be submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly in the new parliamentary term. The regulation is anticipated to allow investments not only through intergovernmental agreements but also via private sector participation. In this context, a model similar to the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) scheme used in wind and solar power is expected to be introduced as an incentive system.

Through these agreements, Türkiye aims to strengthen its energy supply security and advance its goal of becoming a regional energy hub, while the United States expands its cooperation with a key partner in the region.

An agreement was also signed in the U.S. to ensure natural gas supply security and increase supply diversity. BOTAŞ reached an accord with Mercuria for the supply of LNG, amounting to approximately 4 billion cubic meters per year and a total of 70 billion cubic meters over 20 years.

Commenting on the deal, Bayraktar said: “This will contribute to our supply security in LNG. With these long-term agreements that we have concluded at very competitive prices, we will not only strengthen our goal of becoming an energy hub but also contribute to the energy supply security of our region.”

The agreement will cover the years 2026 to 2045.