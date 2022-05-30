New e-commerce law soon to be finalized

  • May 30 2022 07:00:00

New e-commerce law soon to be finalized

ISTANBUL
New e-commerce law soon to be finalized

Work on new legislation on e-commerce, which would include regulations protecting local companies, is expected to be finalized and submitted to parliament soon.

The new law aims to curb the fast growth in the industry and guard against the competition, according to daily Milliyet.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April unveiled plans to introduce new rules for e-commerce.

The size of the fast-growing e-commerce business in Turkey, where 72 percent of the population use the internet, reached 381.5 billion Turkish Liras.

The new legislation will introduce restrictions for certain products, which are sold on e-commerce platforms, and additional taxes on companies based on their revenues.

Harsher fines will also be imposed on the companies that sell fake products on such platforms. The legislation will also forbid companies from engaging in promotional activities that hurt competition and using consumer data to create unfair competition.

The law also foresees support for local companies, who will enter the e-commerce market for the first time, in the forms of grants and by ensuring easy access to loans and incentives, the daily said.

The largest players in the local market are foreign-owned companies, and the new legislation is designed to address this foreign domination.

Authorities will brief new entrants on the success of the e-commerce site PttAVM.com, owned by Turkey’s postal service PTT, as an example for them to follow as a business model.

PttAVM.com has more than 35,000 suppliers and over 15 million members and offers more than 30 million products with some 2 billion liras in revenue.

Sales by mail order and the internet surged 26.4 percent from a year ago, and they increased by 3.2 percent on a monthly basis in March, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Overall retail sales volume in the country exhibited an annual increase of 2.5 percent in the month.

economy,

TURKEY Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Turkey calls on Israel to preserve status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

    Turkey to import 400,000 tons of sugar

  2. Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

    Countries backing terror groups won’t be in NATO: Erdoğan

  3. UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

    UAE hopes to finalize trade deal with Turkey

  4. Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

    Turkish doctor in US arrested for hiring hitmen

  5. Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey

    Number of blue-flagged beaches rises in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues
Victoria’s Secret pays $8.3 mn settlement to sacked Thai workers

Victoria’s Secret pays $8.3 mn settlement to sacked Thai workers
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Public lands to be sold for house construction, says minister

Public lands to be sold for house construction, says minister
Growth, inflation data due this week

Growth, inflation data due this week
UK companies to trial four-day workweek

UK companies to trial four-day workweek
WORLD Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers killed by a gunman. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”

ECONOMY Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

Turkey, Google to discuss copyright issues

The Turkish parliament’s Digital Media Commission will next month invite representatives from Google to discuss copyright issues.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.