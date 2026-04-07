New drug operation wave targets celebrities in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul authorities conducted a fresh operation this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug-related activities involving celebrities and public figures.

Nine individuals, including several celebrities, were taken into custody under the direction of the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Those detained include singer Simge Sağın, actor İbrahim Çelikkol, musician Melek Mosso, producer Deha Bilimler, singer Mustafa Ceceli, performer Ersay Üner, singer Bengü Erden, socialite Aslı Sipahi Hacısüleymanoğlu and DJ İlkay Şencan. According to the prosecutor’s office, the suspects face allegations of drug use, possession and distribution.

A statement from the office noted that the detentions were based on collected evidence, intelligence reports and incoming tips. Following their detainment, the individuals underwent initial medical examinations at hospitals before being taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for comprehensive drug testing.

Subsequently, the suspects were escorted to the courthouse to provide statements to the prosecutor. Depending on the findings, the prosecutor may either request their release or seek a referral to the court for trial proceedings.

This latest action is part of a broader probe that has been ongoing since Oct. 8, 2025, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Previous operations have involved musicians, managers and business figures, many of whom are widely recognized by the public.

Several of those investigated have already submitted blood and hair samples for drug testing and multiple arrest warrants have been issued against prominent individuals in connection with the case.

The investigation continues to attract attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the scale of operations conducted over the past several months.