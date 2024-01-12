New courthouse in Ankara set to open in 40 months, says minister

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has revealed that the construction of a new courthouse in the capital Ankara is set to be completed within the next 40 months.

The project aims to consolidate the city's six courthouses, including the main building in the Sıhhiye district and five annex buildings, into a single facility, Tunç said on Jan. 12.

The minister said the primary objective of the new building, referred to as the "justice palace," is to streamline judicial operations by bringing together 1,107 judges and prosecutors to serve under one roof. Once completed, the courthouse "will boast the largest indoor area among all in Türkiye," Tunç said.

The announcement comes after the construction tender's conclusion last month. According to Tunç, the courthouse will comprise three floors above ground and two below.

The chosen site for the construction is situated on the former land of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the capital's Yenimahalle district. Former minister Abdülhamit Gül disclosed in 2019 that the envisioned structure was planned to span an expansive 250 acres on this land.