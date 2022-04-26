New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

NICOSIA

A new coalition government has been established in Turkish Cyprus, headed by prime minister Faiz Sucuoğlu.

Turkish Cyprus’ 39th government was announced with a statement on early April 25 after President Ersin Tatar’s approval.

On Feb. 21, Sucuoğlu established a coalition government between UBP, the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP). However, due to a split in opinion between Sucuoğlu and Sunat Atun, the finance minister, the coalition was dissolved recently.

Getting the mandate to form a new government once again from Tatar, Sucuoğlu, on April 22, said he will present the list of cabinet members as of April 25.

According to local sources, Sucuoğlu gave the same list of the cabinet members of the 38th government, with only changing the finance minister.

The new minister in charge of finance will be Olgun Amcaoğlu, who said he would accept the post if he was offered in a recent interview he gave.

UBP won the elections held on Jan. 23, with 39.54 percent of the votes. The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) was a runner-up with 32.4 percent and DP was the third party with 7.41 percent. Coalition’s other partner YDP gained 6.39 percent.

The coalition has a total of 29 out of 50 seats in the country’s parliament.