New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

  • April 26 2022 07:00:00

New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

NICOSIA
New coalition government in Turkish Cyprus approved

A new coalition government has been established in Turkish Cyprus, headed by prime minister Faiz Sucuoğlu.

Turkish Cyprus’ 39th government was announced with a statement on early April 25 after President Ersin Tatar’s approval.

On Feb. 21, Sucuoğlu established a coalition government between UBP, the Democratic Party (DP) and the Rebirth Party (YDP). However, due to a split in opinion between Sucuoğlu and Sunat Atun, the finance minister, the coalition was dissolved recently.

Getting the mandate to form a new government once again from Tatar, Sucuoğlu, on April 22, said he will present the list of cabinet members as of April 25.

According to local sources, Sucuoğlu gave the same list of the cabinet members of the 38th government, with only changing the finance minister.

The new minister in charge of finance will be Olgun Amcaoğlu, who said he would accept the post if he was offered in a recent interview he gave.

UBP won the elections held on Jan. 23, with 39.54 percent of the votes. The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) was a runner-up with 32.4 percent and DP was the third party with 7.41 percent. Coalition’s other partner YDP gained 6.39 percent.

The coalition has a total of 29 out of 50 seats in the country’s parliament.

coalition goverment, Politics,

WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile

Opposition alliance identifies their presidential candidate profile
Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate
CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices

CHP leader to stay in dark for a week in protest of electricity prices
Electricity of Kılıçdaroğlu’s house cut off after price hike protest

Electricity of Kılıçdaroğlu’s house cut off after price hike protest
Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan

Having strong navy not choice but essential for Turkey: Erdoğan
Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult

Prosecutor seeks up to 4 years in jail for Istanbul mayor over insult
WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

ECONOMY Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    

The US was the top spender with $801 billion and China came second at $293 billion, while global military spending climbed to a total of $2.1 trillion last year, shows a report by Sipri

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.