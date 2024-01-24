New case filed against Thodex founder

ISTANBUL

A new indictment has been prepared for Faruk Fatih Özer, the founder of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex, with a demand for a prison sentence of up to 11,462 years on three charges.

The 120-page indictment accuses 21 suspects, including Özer, of "laundering the proceeds of crime," "qualified fraud" and "establishing and directing an organization.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board examined every transaction made through the system in the database of Thodex. According to the prepared report, victims were defrauded of a total of 94 million Turkish Liras.

Most of the victims' money was converted into cryptocurrencies and transferred to exchanges abroad. It was also determined that the suspects established a gold company in the name of their relatives.

Physical gold was also purchased through this company, which had no activities. The indictment, which includes 572 people as complainants, will begin after it is accepted by the court.

The indictment prepared on March 31, 2022, against 21 defendants, including Özer, who was captured in Albania while being sought with a red bulletin, demanded prison sentences ranging from 12,164 to 40,562 years each.