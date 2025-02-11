New archaeological discovery in Hadrianopolis

KARABÜK
A bronze object believed to have been used as a beverage filter and dated to the fifth century A.D. has been discovered during excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Eskipazar district of Karabük.

 

Excavation and restoration work at the ancient city — declared an archaeological site and known to have been inhabited during the Late Chalcolithic, Roman, and Early Byzantine periods — continues under the direction of Associate Professor Ersin Çelikbaş from Karabük University’s Faculty of Letters, Department of Archaeology.

 

Dubbed the "Zeugma of the Black Sea" due to its mosaic floors depicting various animals, Hadrianopolis has so far revealed structures such as two baths, two churches, a defensive structure, rock-cut tombs, an inner fortress, an underground rock settlement, a fountain, an arched structure, a monumental cultic niche (a recess in the wall), a city wall, a villa, monumental buildings, and several cult (sacred) areas.

 

The latest discovery is a 9.2-centimeter-long bronze object with a carrying loop, believed to date back to the fifth century A.D. and used as a beverage filter.

 

Çelikbaş stated that the excavation work at the ancient city is being carried out as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s "Heritage for the Future Project."

 

"We have encountered significant archaeological findings and artifacts during our excavations," Çelikbaş said. "One of these is a bronze object, which we have identified as an ancient beverage filter. This object allowed people in antiquity to filter their drinks for a more comfortable drinking experience."

 

Describing the bronze filter as conical in shape, Çelikbaş explained: "The carrying loop on it indicates that the object was not single-use. It was cleaned and stored after use, allowing for repeated usage. The holes on the conical bronze object functioned as a filter."

 

Çelikbaş highlighted that intensive agricultural activities took place in Hadrianopolis in the fifth century A.D. "Based on these activities, we know that fruits such as pomegranates, apples, pears, and grapes, as well as grains like barley and wheat, were cultivated in Hadrianopolis. Anthropological studies have clearly shown that the local population consumed grains."

 

He added that various products were also made from these agricultural goods. "We know that fruit juices and other beverages were produced in Hadrianopolis. People would attach this filter to the end of straws made from plant materials such as reeds, enabling both filtration and a more comfortable drinking experience. Today, straws are made of plastic, but in antiquity, they were crafted from plant-based materials and bronze filters, demonstrating that people in that era consumed their beverages in a way that was both more comfortable and healthier."

