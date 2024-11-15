Netherlands, Türkiye mark 100 years of friendship at planting event

MUĞLA

The Netherlands Embassy launched an initiative on Nov. 14 to plant 10,000 saplings in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Friendship Treaty between the two countries.

Established in 2022, the Türkiye-Netherlands Friendship Forest in the Marmaris district served as the site of the planting event.

Among the attendees were Dutch Ambassador Joep Wijnands, Dutch Honorary Consul Murat Azgun and Marmaris Mayor Acar Ünlü, as well as scores of residents and students.

Speaking at the organization, Ünlü emphasized the significance of the initiative for Marmaris, recalling a major fire gripping the district in recent years.

“It was a fire that could affect the whole European and global climates, not only Marmaris. It is crucial that the Netherlands takes steps to make Marmaris greener, manage its climate and restore its natural life.”

Ünlü further highlighted the role of nature in fostering friendship and described the initiative as a meaningful blend of nature and camaraderie.

Traveling to the region specifically to attend the event, Wijnands echoed the mayor’s sentiments in his remarks.

“Today, we are celebrating our 100-year friendship in Marmaris,” he said, speaking in the Turkish language.

“We have come together to further strengthen these special bonds. This meaningful friendship will live on forever,” he added, extending well wishes to those participating in the planting.

The planting event also monitored the growth of trees planted previously in the memorial forest, while hundreds of students also planted seedlings as part of this eloquent campaign.