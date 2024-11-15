Netherlands, Türkiye mark 100 years of friendship at planting event

Netherlands, Türkiye mark 100 years of friendship at planting event

MUĞLA
Netherlands, Türkiye mark 100 years of friendship at planting event

The Netherlands Embassy launched an initiative on Nov. 14 to plant 10,000 saplings in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Friendship Treaty between the two countries.

Established in 2022, the Türkiye-Netherlands Friendship Forest in the Marmaris district served as the site of the planting event.

Among the attendees were Dutch Ambassador Joep Wijnands, Dutch Honorary Consul Murat Azgun and Marmaris Mayor Acar Ünlü, as well as scores of residents and students.

Speaking at the organization, Ünlü emphasized the significance of the initiative for Marmaris, recalling a major fire gripping the district in recent years.

“It was a fire that could affect the whole European and global climates, not only Marmaris. It is crucial that the Netherlands takes steps to make Marmaris greener, manage its climate and restore its natural life.”

Ünlü further highlighted the role of nature in fostering friendship and described the initiative as a meaningful blend of nature and camaraderie.

Traveling to the region specifically to attend the event, Wijnands echoed the mayor’s sentiments in his remarks.

“Today, we are celebrating our 100-year friendship in Marmaris,” he said, speaking in the Turkish language.

“We have come together to further strengthen these special bonds. This meaningful friendship will live on forever,” he added, extending well wishes to those participating in the planting.

The planting event also monitored the growth of trees planted previously in the memorial forest, while hundreds of students also planted seedlings as part of this eloquent campaign.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Romes Colosseum

Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

    Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

  2. First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

    First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

  3. Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

    Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

  4. Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

    Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

  5. Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

    Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Recommended
Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death
Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves
Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt

Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt
Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case
Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate
Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
WORLD Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany's Olaf Scholz on Friday of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the chancellor spoke by phone to the Kremlin chief for the first time in almost two years.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿