Netflix, UNESCO seek breakthrough for African cinema

Netflix, UNESCO seek breakthrough for African cinema

PARIS 
Netflix, UNESCO seek breakthrough for African cinema

It’s a revenge thriller where a mother turns into a ruthless vigilante, tracking down and drowning a soldier who has killed her baby, in an explosion of violence and jubilation.

What might sound like the plot of the latest flick by Quentin Tarantino or another Hollywood auteur is actually the fruit of a partnership between streaming giant Netflix and the UN cultural agency UNESCO to give a platform to new voices in African cinema.

“Katera of the Punishment Island,” directed by Ugandan Loukman Ali, is among six short films co-financed on the continent by the American platform and the UN agency.

“It’s the revenge of a young girl, left to her own devices and yet who is going to smash up everything,” said French producer Pape Boye, who served as a “mentor” to the director and praises the “jubilant violence” of the film.

Loukman Ali, he said, is a worthy representative of a new generation of African filmmakers, who grew up on a diet of mainstream cinema and “want to be seen by as many people as possible”, scorning so-called genre films.

The director, 32, said he embraced cinema as a form of escapism and a way to forget the poverty surrounding him as he was growing up.

“Each time there was a film that reminded us of how poor we were or how bad situation the situation was, it was kind of like a no-no,” he told AFP in a telephone interview.

“I am more about entertainment. That’s the model I follow.”        

Loukman Ali was chosen by the scheme last year, among 2,000 pitches received by UNESCO and Netflix, to direct his short film, with funding of some $75,000 dollars.

“Katera of the Punishment Island” has been available since March 29 on the platform. 

Five other young African filmmakers have also enjoyed this privilege, including the Kenyan Voline Ogutu, whose “Anyango and the Ogre” is set in a futuristic world where women are divided into two categories, single or married - with the latter group exposed to domestic violence.

“I always wanted to tell stories of horror and sci-fi. But the market I was in was not very accommodating,” she said.“This is a very good opportunity for me to actually now tell the stories I wanted to tell.”

Decision makers can be bolder elsewhere, such as in South Africa, from where several daring series have recently emerged, and especially in Nigeria’s so-called Nollywood, where 2,500 films are released each year, often at low cost.

But Steven Markovitz, the executive producer of the joint Netflix and UNESCO project, said dozens of young emerging African directors were challenging ideas of a “traditional” African film.

He said that in the 1970s and 80s, slower-paced African films on sober subjects were dominant.“

But if you look at a lot of filmmakers today, they’re much more playful and provocative, they’re more open to trying new forms, they try to build bigger audiences, wider audiences for their work.”

He said that this change had been notable for some time but was now accelerating at pace partly due to new technology but also due to the fact today’s Africans may be the third or fourth generation since the colonial era.

“They are more about asserting their identity in the present and the future. There’s a philosophical shift amongst this generation, and that’s why they’re a lot more free in their thinking in the telling.” Tendeka Matatu, of Netflix Africa, said that there was now even a “golden age” of African filmmaking.“The Africa of the 1970s is very different from the Africa of the 2020s,” he said.

“The filmmakers want to tell stories that reflect the society of this year.” 

Streaming platforms are playing a crucial role, investing heavily in a chronically underfunded and underequipped film industry on a continent where, according to UNESCO, around 40 percent of the countries do not have a single cinema.

Within eight years, the size of the African streaming market, today estimated at 3 million subscribers, will increase by sixfold, according to UNESCO’s deputy director general Ernesto Ottone.

But this remains a modest figure compared to the 1.7 billion Africans, because hundreds of millions still have neither a sufficiently good internet connection nor the means to subscribe to a platform.

But filmmaker Leila Djansi of Ghana, the mentor for “Anyango and the Ogre” said the main problem is that African cinema is above all lacking acceptance.

“I agree it’s a business. You are putting in millions. But give people a chance. Take a leap of faith.

“Poverty, HIV, war... there’s more to Africa than that, but until African filmmakers are given the opportunity to tell these stories, the perception is always going to be negative,” she said.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

    Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

  2. Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

    Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

  3. Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

    Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

  4. Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

    Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

    Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby
Recommended
James Bond’s latest mission to save King’s coronation

James Bond’s latest mission to save King’s coronation
Scordatura Istanbul at Institut Français

Scordatura Istanbul at Institut Français
Grand Bazaar becomes ready for the earthquake

Grand Bazaar becomes ready for the earthquake
Artworks returned from US on show in Antalya

Artworks returned from US on show in Antalya
Has T. rex lost its bite Menacing snarl may be wrong

Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong
Streaming films more diverse than cinematic releases

Streaming films more diverse than cinematic releases
WORLD Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 55.1 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.