Netflix tests charging a fee to those sharing accounts

  • March 18 2022 07:00:00

Netflix tests charging a fee to those sharing accounts

SAN FRANCISCO
Netflix tests charging a fee to those sharing accounts

Netflix on March 16 said it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with people who don’t live in their homes.

The U.S.-based streaming service has long taken a relaxed approach to users sharing passwords with family or friends, but recently saw stock dive on quarterly results that showed cooling subscriber growth.

Competition in the streaming television market meanwhile has been ramping up, particularly from Disney+, with the cost of producing coveted original shows climbing as well.

In the coming weeks, Netflix will begin offering subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru the option to add as many as two people to “sub-accounts” at a monthly fee of $2 to $3, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long explained.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Long said in a blog post.

The Silicon Valley streaming titan has been working on ways for subscribers to share “outside their household... while also paying a bit more,” she said.

Netflix said it will allow people already sharing accounts to transfer profile and viewing history information to new sub-accounts. Long said the company will study the utility of the new model in the three countries before making changes anywhere else.

Netflix ended last year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform.

Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022 as the firm expected to add only 2.5 million subscribers.

ARTS & LIFE Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

    Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

  4. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

  5. Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

    Erdoğan to attend NATO summit
Recommended
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s fatal attraction

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s fatal attraction
Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war

Pop royalty from Sting to Madonna denounce Russian war
Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over war

Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over war
Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies
Turkey’s first puppet opera on Mersin stage

Turkey’s first puppet opera on Mersin stage
First Turkish music opera to go on stage

First Turkish music opera to go on stage
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Firms fleeing Russia could hunker down in Turkey: US executive

Turkey could grab the opportunity to attract hundreds of U.S. companies leaving the Russian market over Moscow’s military offensive against its neighbor, Ukraine, a senior U.S. business executive has said.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.