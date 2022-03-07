Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

  • March 07 2022 09:43:00

Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

MOSCOW
Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia, US media reported Sunday, in protest at Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia earlier this week, as well as its production of original programs.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a spokesperson told the US magazine Variety.

When contacted by AFP, Netflix did not immediately respond.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

But it is a minor player in Russia, where it has fewer than one million subscribers, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Netflix joins a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

On Monday, Netflix told the website Vulture that it did not intend to comply with a Russian law that requires streaming platforms to offer several free channels, some of which are considered to be government propaganda outlets, from the beginning of March.

WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

  2. Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

    Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

  3. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  4. All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

    All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

  5. Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

    Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
Recommended
US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws

Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws
Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Russia announces opening of several humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
Civilian safe passage from Ukraines Mariupol halted: ICRC

Civilian safe passage from Ukraine's Mariupol 'halted': ICRC
WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal on March 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister has dismissed speculations in some media outlets and social media platforms suggesting that the Ukraine-Russian conflict is creating supply problems and that Turkey does not have enough stable food, such as sunflower seed oil, in its stocks.
SPORTS Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

An 18-year-old Turkish swimmer, who has broken some 32 records and bagged some 170 medals in his career, is now eyeing to achieve success at the 2024 Summer Olympics.