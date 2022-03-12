Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push

  • March 12 2022 07:00:00

Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push

ISTANBUL
Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push

Netflix has enlisted an A-list roster of actors for a new slate of film and TV series this year, with several potential blockbusters on deck as the U.S. giant battles to retain its lead in the fiercely competitive streaming market.

An armada of more than 80 films including widely anticipated works from star directors is planned for 2022, accelerating the firm’s push into exclusive content production, executives announced at a Paris press conference on March 10.

Netflix has already muscled its way into the Hollywood echelon, most recently with “Don’t Look Up” and the gothic Western “The Power of the Dog,” which is leading the pack of Oscar contenders with 12 nominations.

But the company has seen subscriber growth stall in recent months despite knockout hits like the macabre South Korean series “Squid Game,” as viewers are tempted by rival offers from Apple, Amazon, HBO and others.

This year will see its first super-production, “The Gray Man,” an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling that will be directed by the Russo brothers behind “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and other Marvel superhero movies.

Daniel Craig, fresh from hanging up his svelt James Bond suits, will star in a sequel to “Knives Out,” this time trying to crack a case in Greece, while Guillermo del Toro will finally get to release the “Pinocchio” announced nearly four years ago.

Charlize Theron, Ana de Armas, Asa Butterfield, Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill, Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver are among the barrage of stars set for other comedies, dramas, horror and family offerings.

Overseas productions that have often proved to have global appeal haven’t been forgotten, with 25 releases set for France for example and already 20 more in production.

Overall Netflix is investing 200 million euros ($220) in the French audiovisual industry this year, of which around 40 million euros to produce 10 films that will also be released in cinemas.

The company did not provide an overall figure of its planned production investments this year.

In January, Netflix reported net profit of $607 million for the fourth quarter on revenue of $7.7 billion, and warned that subscriber growth was likely to slow again in the coming months.

The company said it had a total of 221.8 million subscribers, a number that failed to meet analyst
expectations.

dont look up,

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

    Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

  2. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  3. Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

    Ships carrying sunflower oils depart from Russian ports

  4. Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

    Turkey urges new global order amid war in Ukraine

  5. Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban

    Some couriers still on roads in Istanbul despite snow ban
Recommended
We couldnt leave them: Ukraine refugees flee with pets in tow

'We couldn't leave them': Ukraine refugees flee with pets in tow
In rare pandemic upside, NY Phil expedites $550-million revamp

In rare pandemic upside, NY Phil expedites $550-million revamp
Court refuses to drop rape charge against actor Gerard Depardieu

Court refuses to drop rape charge against actor Gerard Depardieu
Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize

Polish Nobel winner vying for International Booker Prize
Buzz Aldrin’s famous 1969 moon walk picture sells at auction

Buzz Aldrin’s famous 1969 moon walk picture sells at auction
Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June

Tony Awards to return to Radio City Music Hall in June
WORLD Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

After 10 years in prison for "insulting Islam," Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who has become a symbol of freedom of expression around the world, was released on March 11. 
ECONOMY IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The IMF expects to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 10.

SPORTS Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported on March 11. 