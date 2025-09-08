Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday expressed Türkiye's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying: "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails."

"In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal," Erdoğan said in his address to the nation after chairing a cabinet meeting.

About the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China on Sept. 1, Erdoğan said: "As Türkiye, we are striving to advance our cooperation with the organization and its member states on a 'win-win' basis."

During meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, Erdoğan said that Gaza topped the agenda.

"Despite all the pressure, threats, arrogance, and recklessness of this murderous network that has killed over 64,000 innocent people, we continue to stand firm.

"We will maintain the same conscientious stance at this year’s United Nations General Assembly and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians there as well," he added.

Touching on the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant in Türkiye, which has a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, Erdoğan said that the country will "turn its luck around" with the commissioning of the plant.

The president said Türkiye had signed the Digital Child Rights Convention "on behalf of children in our country and children around the world" to raise global awareness.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

  2. Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

  3. Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

    Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

  4. Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

    Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

  5. DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

    DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
Recommended
Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas delegation
Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Qatar
Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58

Veteran news anchor Özel dies at 58
DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
CHP marks 102nd anniversary amid Istanbul leadership row

CHP marks 102nd anniversary amid Istanbul leadership row
Erdoğan says Türkiye to weigh legal review on juvenile crime

Erdoğan says Türkiye to weigh legal review on juvenile crime
Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco

Türkiye deploys teams, mobile clinics in fight against tobacco
WORLD Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Israel's military said it conducted a strike targeting senior Hamas leaders on Tuesday, as Qatar condemned an attack on buildings housing members of the Palestinian militant movement in the capital.

ECONOMY Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Services exports increase by 11 pct to $117.2 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s services exports climbed by 11 percent in 2024, reaching $117.2 billion, up from $105.5 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 9.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿