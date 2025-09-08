Netanyahu has ‘gone off rails,’ Türkiye stands firm with Gaza: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday expressed Türkiye's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying: "[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails."

"In these troubling days when the Netanyahu government has completely gone off the rails, we stand with the oppressed people of Gaza with all the means at our disposal," Erdoğan said in his address to the nation after chairing a cabinet meeting.

About the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China on Sept. 1, Erdoğan said: "As Türkiye, we are striving to advance our cooperation with the organization and its member states on a 'win-win' basis."

During meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders, Erdoğan said that Gaza topped the agenda.

"Despite all the pressure, threats, arrogance, and recklessness of this murderous network that has killed over 64,000 innocent people, we continue to stand firm.

"We will maintain the same conscientious stance at this year’s United Nations General Assembly and be the voice of the oppressed Palestinians there as well," he added.

Touching on the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant in Türkiye, which has a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, Erdoğan said that the country will "turn its luck around" with the commissioning of the plant.

The president said Türkiye had signed the Digital Child Rights Convention "on behalf of children in our country and children around the world" to raise global awareness.