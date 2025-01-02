Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

ANKARA

Türkiye’s net external debt stock rose from $265 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to $265.4 billion in the third quarter, the Treasury Ministry has said.

The share of the external debt in the country’s GDP was 21.1 percent in the third quarter, down from 22.1 percent in the previous period.

Türkiye’s gross external debt stock, on the other hand, climbed from $513 billion to $525.8 billion, corresponding to 41.7 percent of the national income.

The private sector’s total gross external debt rose from $265 billion to $267 billion, with the short-term debt stock increasing from $96.2 billion in the second quarter to $99.9 billion in the third quarter.

The long-term gross external debt stock of the private sector was up 4.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to $166.7 billion, the ministry data showed.

The total gross external debt stock was $220 billion as of the end of the third quarter against $221.8 billion in the second quarter.

The short-term debt stock rose by 3 percent in the second quarter to $39.6 billion, while the long-term stock increased by 4 percent to $181.2 billion.

The ministry projected that Türkiye’s short-term external debt payments will be $15.8 billion in the January-October period, of which $9.5 billion belongs to the private sector.

In 2025, total long-term debt payments will be $77.9 billion, according to the ministry.