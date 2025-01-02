Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

ANKARA
Net external debt stock at $265 billion in 2024’s third quarter

Türkiye’s net external debt stock rose from $265 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to $265.4 billion in the third quarter, the Treasury Ministry has said.

The share of the external debt in the country’s GDP was 21.1 percent in the third quarter, down from 22.1 percent in the previous period.

Türkiye’s gross external debt stock, on the other hand, climbed from $513 billion to $525.8 billion, corresponding to 41.7 percent of the national income.

The private sector’s total gross external debt rose from $265 billion to $267 billion, with the short-term debt stock increasing from $96.2 billion in the second quarter to $99.9 billion in the third quarter.

The long-term gross external debt stock of the private sector was up 4.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to $166.7 billion, the ministry data showed.

The total gross external debt stock was $220 billion as of the end of the third quarter against $221.8 billion in the second quarter.

The short-term debt stock rose by 3 percent in the second quarter to $39.6 billion, while the long-term stock increased by 4 percent to $181.2 billion.

The ministry projected that Türkiye’s short-term external debt payments will be $15.8 billion in the January-October period, of which $9.5 billion belongs to the private sector.

In 2025, total long-term debt payments will be $77.9 billion, according to the ministry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

    Authorities raise fines for aviation safety violations

  2. DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

    DEM Party launches talks after meeting with Öcalan

  3. Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

    Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

  4. Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

    Syria’s new rulers seek fresh diplomatic beginnings

  5. 28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

    28 killed as Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Recommended
Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey
Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe

Türkiye may emerge as ‘most reliable’ gas supplier to Europe
Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban

Small businesses in US brace for disruptive TikTok ban
Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts

Singapore economy grows 4 pct in 2024, tops forecasts
Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds

Hungary officially denied a billion euros of EU funds
Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak

Portfolio, FDI inflows likely to rise this year: DEİK’s Olpak
WORLD Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece begins two-year term at UN Security Council

Greece officially commenced its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 2, marked by a welcoming ceremony at the U.N. headquarters.
ECONOMY Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

Manufacturing industry nears stabilization: PMI survey

The Turkish manufacturing sector neared stabilization in December as rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing and inventories all softened over the course of the month, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) PMI survey has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿