  • July 18 2020 14:07:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces, the nephew of a former YPG/PKK terrorist leader has surrendered in Turkey’s southern Mersin province, security sources said on July 18. 

Dalya Mahmut Müslim, 21- codenamed Viyan Servan, and wanted in the top category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted list- surrendered this Wednesday, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to
the media.

In his initial statement to police, Müslim said he was the nephew of Salih Muslim, former leader of the terrorist PYD, a branch of the terrorist YPG/PKK, and was also the bodyguard in Syria of terrorist Gülten Aktaş, codenamed Esma Samur, another top wanted terrorist.

Muslum's father Mahmut Müslim is also said to work with the YPG/PKK in

Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobane, a Syrian city near the Turkish border.

With Müslim’s surrender, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkey through persuasion this year rose to 110.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Müslim, an influential figure in the YPG/PKK terrorist group, is wanted in Turkey over a 2016 terrorist attack in the capital Ankara which left 37 people dead and dozens more injured.

Salih Müslim,

