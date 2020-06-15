Need for ICU, ventilators rising, says Turkey’s health minister

  • June 15 2020 12:40:00

Need for ICU, ventilators rising, says Turkey’s health minister

ANKARA
Need for ICU, ventilators rising, says Turkey’s health minister

The need for intensive care units (ICU) and ventilators are rising, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said after data showed that the number of new confirmed cases surpassed the number of recoveries in two days in a row.

“We are moving away from the target. Our weak point is unwary optimism. Let’s be prudent optimist,” the minister wrote on Twitter on June 14.

“Let’s shift fully to a controlled social life,” Koca urged people in his tweet.

The recent spike in the number of confirmed cases after the country removed a number of restrictive measures as part of its push for normalization plan alarmed experts.

Members of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Board, which advises the authorities on the outbreak, appear to agree that the public’s complacent behavior might have led to the rise in coronavirus cases, urging people to continue to adhere to basic rules of wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

 

Turkey, icu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  2. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  3. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  4. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

  5. Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

    Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy
Recommended
Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea
Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands

Electric vehicles to hit roads in car-free Prince’s Islands
Turkey to restart legal proceedings: Minister

Turkey to restart legal proceedings: Minister
18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul

18 tons of bootleg ethyl alcohol seized in Istanbul
8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL

8 Iraqis detained over links to ISIL
Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Govt budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

Gov't budget balance posts $14 bln gap in Jan-May

The Turkish central government registered a budget deficit of 90.1 billion Turkish liras (some $14 billion) in January-May, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry reported on June 15.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.