Nearly half of fires in Istanbul started by cigarette butts

  • June 22 2020 15:11:00

Nearly half of fires in Istanbul started by cigarette butts

ISTANBUL
Nearly half of fires in Istanbul started by cigarette butts

The biggest cause of nearly 8,000 fires that occurred in the first five months of 2020 in Istanbul were cigarette butts, according to data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The number of fires in 2020 decreased by 2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, the report said.

The latest figures revealed that 34 percent of the 7,788 fires that have occurred to date were caused by improperly disposed smoking materials in Istanbul, a metropolis with a total population of almost 16 million.

Nearly 30 percent of fires in the province were caused by electircity leakage while 7 percent of fires were deliberately started.

In 2020, 67.9 percent of fires in Istanbul occurred on the European side and 22.1 percent on the Anatolian side.

The average response time of the firefighters was 2 minutes 49 seconds in the Princes’ Islands (Adalar), off Istanbul’s coast, while it was 3 minutes 45 seconds in the Fatih disctrict, a heavily populated area in the heart of old Istanbul.

Together with the volunteers, 4,605 firefighters serve in 123 stations in Istanbul.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

    Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

  2. Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

    Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

  3. Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

    Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

  4. Malls to survive by adapting to post-coronavirus world

    Malls to survive by adapting to post-coronavirus world

  5. Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

    Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders
Recommended
Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake
More than 7 mln cannabis roots seized in SE Turkey

More than 7 mln cannabis roots seized in SE Turkey
Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

Flood kills 5 in northwestern Turkey

Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot

Woman reveals name of attacker with her own blood after getting shot
Turkey owes COVID-19 success to health system: Erdoğan

Turkey owes COVID-19 success to health system: Erdoğan
Black Sea town to get canal with gondolas

Black Sea town to get canal with gondolas
WORLD Trump campaign seeks to reset after flubbed rally

Trump campaign seeks to reset after flubbed rally

U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign hit out at protesters and the media on June 21 as it scrambled to reset after a disappointing relaunch at a rally beset by missteps.  

ECONOMY Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

Turkey’s first nuclear power plant’s new Turkish staff members, who were trained in Russia for more than 6 years, have said that “zero-defect policy” was at the heart of the challenging training program.

SPORTS Stoppage-time penalty upsets Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe loses to Kasımpaşa

Stoppage-time penalty upsets Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe loses to Kasımpaşa

Gaziantep GK salvaged a point over Galatasaray with its Romanian Alexandru Maxim's stoppage-time penalty in June 21's Turkish Süper Lig game.