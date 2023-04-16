Nearly 40,000 terrorists ‘neutralized’ since 2015: Minister

KAYSERİ
A total of 37,732 terrorists have been neutralized since July 24, 2015, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

“Mehmetçik [Turkish soldiers] continue the struggle without hesitation, not only to fight terrorism but also to protect the rights and interests of our country and nation in all our seas and in all our skies,” Akar said, speaking at a meeting organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to introduce parliamentary candidates in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri on April 15.

The terror camps in northern Iraq and the terror corridor in northern Syria were destroyed, and terrorists are buried in the pits they dug and will continue to be buried, the minister said, referring to the trio of operations launched across its border in northern Syria and the Claw operations as a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

“We will continue to stand with our friends and brothers not only in the fight against terrorism but also in their just cause in Azerbaijan, especially in Libya, Somalia, Qatar, Kosovo and Bosnia,” he added.

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

