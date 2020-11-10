Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

  • November 10 2020 12:52:51

Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

ISTANBUL
Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

Turkish security forces seized a large quantity of bootleg alcohol in raids across the country on Nov. 9, sources said.

Police teams seized 1,700 liters of bootleg alcohol, and held one suspect as they raided a house in the southern Mersin province.

In a separate operation, gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Çanakkale province seized 2,620 liters of ethyl alcohol in Biga district. At least two suspects were also rounded up.

Meanwhile, police teams in the southwestern Muğla province seized 69 liters of bootleg alcohol and detained five suspects.

Authorities have stepped up inspections against bootleg alcohol production.

Consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances, and even death.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

    Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh
Recommended
Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM

Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM
Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak
2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad
Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests
Record number of turtles reach sea in Turkey

Record number of turtles reach sea in Turkey
Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Nov. 10, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in August

Unemployment rate down in August

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.2% in August with a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Nov. 10. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 