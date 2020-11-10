Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

ISTANBUL

Turkish security forces seized a large quantity of bootleg alcohol in raids across the country on Nov. 9, sources said.

Police teams seized 1,700 liters of bootleg alcohol, and held one suspect as they raided a house in the southern Mersin province.

In a separate operation, gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Çanakkale province seized 2,620 liters of ethyl alcohol in Biga district. At least two suspects were also rounded up.

Meanwhile, police teams in the southwestern Muğla province seized 69 liters of bootleg alcohol and detained five suspects.

Authorities have stepped up inspections against bootleg alcohol production.

Consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances, and even death.