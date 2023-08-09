Nearly 36,000 illegal migrants caught in 2 months: Minister

With the intensifying efforts to combat illegal migration across the country, nearly 36,000 illegal migrants and 1,385 smugglers have been apprehended in the past two months, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

In a written statement on Aug. 8, Yerlikaya noted that Turkish security forces conducted a total of 2,540 operations targeting illegal migrants and human smugglers in the last two months.

More than 17,000 of the 35,867 illegal migrants apprehended were deported, while the deportation process is ongoing for the remaining ones, the minister informed.

Yerlikaya also stated that 372 smugglers were arrested.

Türkiye has recently intensified its efforts against illegal migration and increased the operations targeting individuals who have entered the country illegally, worked without permission, or overstayed their visa exemption or residence period.

Notably in Istanbul, the police on July 4 initiated regular inspections throughout the city, especially in districts where illegal immigrants were found to be densely populated.

The drone-assisted operations, which covered various locations such as sea boats, public transportation, parks and gardens, as well as abandoned buildings and public spaces, intensified in Istanbul under Yerlikaya's directive. These operations accounted for approximately two-thirds of the national average of similar actions conducted throughout the country.

In accordance with the increased measures in Istanbul, the ministry's provincial migration administration issued an ultimatum to Syrians under temporary protection to leave Istanbul by Sept. 24 if registered in other provinces.

Official records indicate that Istanbul is home to around 1.2 million registered migrants, including Syrians under temporary protection and foreigners with residence permits for study or work. However, it is widely believed that the actual number of migrants in the city is significantly higher.

