Nearly 27,000 received search and rescue training since 1999

ISTANBUL

Since 1999, nearly 27,000 people have been given search and rescue training that focuses on techniques to be used in field works under debris resulting from disasters, an official of the country’s disaster agency has said.



Apart from providing search and rescue training to both experts and volunteers, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) officials also produce emergency scenarios in their special training that explains what to do in potential disaster areas.



Mustafa Kaya, a natural disaster search and rescue instructor from AFAD, said that within the scope of these preparations, 27,000 people so far have been given search and rescue training since 1999.



Kaya also noted that urban search and rescue training lasts for five weeks and light search and rescue training takes about five days.



The agency took considerable steps for disaster management and coordination after the 1999 earthquake that hit northwestern Turkey.



The earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, forcing Turkey to reconsider options for a coordinated response as the authorities had failed at providing rapid assistance to disaster victims in the aftermath of the earthquake.