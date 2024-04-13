Nearly 24,000 birds ringed in 2023

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities registered and ringed 23,794 birds from 190 species in 2023, according to a report released by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Türkiye's ringing studies serve as a crucial tool in unraveling the mysteries of bird migration, particularly in a region situated along vital avian migration routes. This initiative not only aids in the identification and monitoring of individual birds but also facilitates the collection of morphometric data essential for scientific research.

One notable success story emerging from these efforts is the preservation of the bald ibis population within the country. By employing specialized ringing techniques, veterinarians from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) managed to prevent the extinction of this species by closely monitoring and managing their breeding and release processes.

The DKMP's proactive stance extends beyond mere monitoring, as evidenced by the implementation of action plans aimed at protecting endangered species. Notably, the ongoing National Crane Action Plan, spanning from 2020 to 2024, exemplifies Türkiye's commitment to conserving its avian biodiversity.

Furthermore, collaborative efforts involving multiple universities and organizations have expanded the scope of Türkiye's National Ringing Program, fostering a more comprehensive approach to avian conservation. In one such endeavor, ringing studies conducted on flamingos in the western province of İzmir’s Gediz Delta saw the participation of Ankara University, Ege University and the International Food and Agriculture Organization, underscoring the collaborative nature of Türkiye's conservation efforts.

In 2023 alone, 22,756 birds participated in ringing surveys coordinated by DKMP at ringing stations across the country. Among the most frequently ringed species were the black-headed rufous warbler, robin, grass warbler and willow warbler, underlining the diversity of bird life studied.

