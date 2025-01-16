Nearly 170,000 electric vehicles running on Turkish roads

ANKARA
The number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surged from 6,000 to 168,000, while the number of charging points increased from 3,000 to 27,000 in the last two years, data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has shown.

There is one charging point for every six electric vehicles in the country, which is higher than in the European Union.

The charging network has expanded rapidly thanks to investments by 176 licensed companies operating in the sector. Meanwhile, the authority revoked the licenses of 30 firms that failed to meet their obligations.

The provinces with the highest number of charging points are Istanbul with 7,641, the capital Ankara with 3,062, the southern province of Antalya with 1,527, the northwestern industrial city of Bursa with 1,337 and İzmir, the country’s third-largest city by population, with 1.178.

One-third of Türkiye's charging network consists of DC (fast) chargers.

In line with the country's “2053 net zero emission target,” the number of electric vehicles is expected to reach 1.3 million and the number of charging points to 142,000 in 2030.

The number of electric vehicles and charging points is forecast to increase to 3.3 million and 275,000, respectively, by 2035.

