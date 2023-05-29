Nearly 100 km of concrete wall completed along Iran border

VAN

In a bid to curb illegal migration and enhance border security, the construction of a modular concrete wall along the Van-Iran border line has reached a significant milestone, with 96 kilometers already completed.

The project, which began in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı and stretches to Van’s Çaldıran district and Hakkari’s Yüksekova district, aims to cover a total distance of 560 kilometers.

The ongoing construction of the modular wall and smart towers along the Iranian border, spanning from Çaldıran to Doğubayazıt and Yüksekova, has been accompanied by increased security measures.

These initiatives are designed to prevent illegal crossings and tighten control along the 295-kilometer border line between Van and Iran.

While the 295-kilometer section of the wall was completed in 2021, the recent completion of the 96-kilometer portion within the boundaries of Çaldıran and Özalp districts marks a significant step forward.

The remaining stretch will consist of 5-meter-high concrete barriers, 2.87 meters wide, reinforced with steel wires. Furthermore, trenches are being dug along the same route to further deter illegal crossings.

To bolster security, the gendarmerie, border units, and special operations police are also implementing necessary measures along the border. These efforts have resulted in the prevention of 155,774 illegal immigrants from crossing into the country over the past three years, according to authorities.