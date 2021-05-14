Nearly 100 irregular migrants rescued in Eastern Mediterranean

  • May 14 2021 13:41:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 97 irregular migrants on a rubber boat which was about to sink off in the Eastern Mediterranean, were rescued by joint efforts of Turkish Naval Forces and Libyan Coast Guard, according to security sources on May 14.

The TCG Gaziantep frigate, on duty off Libya, detected a rubber boat with irregular migrants 28 miles off Khoms Port on May 13.

Realizing that the lives of the migrants were in danger, an on-duty helicopter in the naval frigate took off. Soon the coast guards also joined and the people were rescued, and a potential disaster prevented.

 

