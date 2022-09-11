Nearly 100 injured in metrobus collision as driver fainted

Nearly 100 injured in metrobus collision as driver fainted

ISTANBUL
Nearly 100 injured in metrobus collision as driver fainted

Nearly 100 people got injured when two metrobuses experienced a head-on collision as one of the drivers fainted, with two more metrobuses slamming into them from behind as drivers lost control of their steering wheels, according to city officials.

The unfortunate mishap happened on Sept. 9 in Istanbul Avcılar district in which a driver, complaining of uneasiness just seconds before the accident to passengers on board and asking to call for an ambulance, suddenly fainted, crashing the metrobus into another one moving in the opposite lane.

Two other metrobuses coming from behind slammed right into them, as the drivers failed to realize the situation and control the speed of their vehicles on time.

While 99 people were injured, firefighters rescued two people trapped in the metrobus.

Following the accident, the metrobus services stopped for hours. Passengers reached the stops by foot.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced that 88 passengers injured in the metrobus accident were discharged from the hospital, adding three are still in intensive care while eight others are receiving treatment.

Providing information about the incident, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said that the metrobus driver screamed, ‘I am getting worse, call an ambulance,’ and fainted abruptly.

After losing control of the steering wheel, the metrobus slid into the side lane, which caused a head-on collision, he added.

Upon allegations of negligence, İmamoğlu said that if there is negligence, the necessary action will be taken undoubtedly

Küçükçekmece Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the accident.

TÜRKIYE Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister

Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Europeans booking hotels, apartments for winter in Türkiye

    Europeans booking hotels, apartments for winter in Türkiye

  2. Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

    Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

  3. Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

    Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

  4. Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

    Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital

  5. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move
Recommended
Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister

Some 600 cruise ships call at Turkish ports: Minister
Erdoğan due to attend two summits

Erdoğan due to attend two summits
Greek coast guard boats leave area after Turkish retaliation

Greek coast guard boats leave area after Turkish retaliation
Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art

Woman spreads message of ‘nonviolence’ through wall art
Vet pens 500 common traits of cat people

Vet pens 500 common traits of cat people
AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt

AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt
WORLD Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli army during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops, a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting.

SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.