Nature lovers flock to ‘sunken minaret’

SAMSUN
Sports and nature lovers have discovered a hidden gem in the northern province of Samsun’s Bafra district, where the “sunken minaret” stands as the sole structure remaining above water after the construction of the Derbent Dam.

This unique attraction has become a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, who find joy in activities such as canoeing in the picturesque surroundings.

Between 1984 and 1990, the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) completed the dam on the Kızılırmak River, leading to the submergence of approximately 200 structures in the Boğazkaya District of Bafra. Remarkably, the minaret of a local mosque emerged as the only standing reminder of the former settlement, defying the forces of destruction.

The area surrounding the dam lake has witnessed a surge in popularity among safari tour enthusiasts, anglers and photography enthusiasts alike. Recent years have seen the emergence of trout facilities, motels and hostels, boosting the region’s tourism potential.

With the support of local governments and incentives provided to private businesses, the area has transformed into an important destination for nature enthusiasts.

Notably, one of the thrilling activities offered in the region is underwater diving from the half-submerged minaret, aptly named the “sunken minaret.”

Sports and nature lovers, particularly during the summer months and weekends, flock to the region to enjoy the idyllic setting and engage in canoeing activities.

Volkan Karaman, who recently visited the area with a group of friends, expressed his delight, saying, “It has been an incredible experience for us. This place is truly perfect, attracting us with its stunning nature and picturesque landscapes.”

Bafra Mayor Hamit Kılıç highlighted the increasing value of the district’s tourism potential, particularly emphasizing the significance of the sunken minaret. He stated that the region has become a prime attraction for nature sports, solidifying its status as a center of interest for both locals and visitors.

