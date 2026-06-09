Nature enthusiast documents wildlife activity in forests

BOLU

A young nature enthusiast in the northwestern province of Bolu is documenting wildlife using camera traps he has installed in forested areas.

İbrahim Can Yıkılmaz, 20, works for the General Directorate of Forestry and is also engaged in farming. Inspired by wildlife documentaries, he began observing nature more closely and two months ago purchased camera-trap equipment with his own means. After obtaining the required permits, he installed three devices in woodland areas.

Since then, he has recorded deer, lynx, vultures, wolves and bears, and hopes to capture the elusive Anatolian leopard, believed to have once roamed the region.

He shares footage on social media to raise awareness of local wildlife.

Yıkılmaz says he avoids disturbing animal habitats when placing equipment. “I never place camera traps in core living areas of animals so as not to disturb them,” he said. “I prefer transit routes and zones with night movement.”

He added that knowledge of wildlife corridors helps his work. “I know the movement routes of wolves and the areas where bears stay,” he said.

Recently, he has captured rare images of lynx and vultures. His ultimate goal remains documenting the Anatolian leopard. “In the future, I will place cameras in more remote areas. Capturing the Anatolian leopard is my biggest dream.”