Natural gas imports soar by 36 percent in March: EPDK

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's natural gas imports increased by 35.9 percent in March, compared to the same month in 2024, according to data from Türkiye's energy watchdog.

Natural gas imports in March totaled 6.43 billion cubic meters (bcm), up from approximately 5.99 bcm last year, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

In March, 3.39 bcm of imports were made through pipelines and 2.60 bcm were imported via liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The highest volume of pipeline gas imports came from Russia, totaling 1.79 bcm meters. This was followed by 1.04 bcm from Azerbaijan and 561 mcm from Iran.

During this period, LNG imports amounted to 1.49 bcm from the U.S., 642 million cubic meters (mcm) from Algeria, 210 mcm from Nigeria, 191 mcm from Cameroon and 66 mcm from Greece.

The country's total gas consumption increased to 7.08 bcm in March, up 22.3 percent compared to the same period in March 2024.

Household consumption rose by 35.9 percent to 3.83 bcm, while gas consumption in the industrial sector rose by 0.5 percent to 1.16 bcm. In power plants, natural gas consumption increased by 7.7 percent to 870 mcm during the same period.

The natural gas storage volume in March declined by 26.6 percent to around 3.04 bcm, compared to 4.14 bcm last year.

